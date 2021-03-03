Over €1.1 million spent on garda overtime in Kerry Garda Division last year

Over €1.1 million was spent on garda overtime in the Kerry Garda Division last year.

This is according to An Garda Siochana, which has released information on the amount of money spent per quarter in each garda division during 2020.

In 2020, €1,139,000 was spent on overtime in the Kerry Garda Division.

2020’s total spend on overtime in the division was down on 2019’s cost, when €1.6 million was spent.

The cost of garda overtime in Kerry during the second quarter of 2019 was high, as members from the division were tasked to County Clare to assist during the visit of former US president Donald Trump.