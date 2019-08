A pair of brave Dublin football supporters are touring Kerry today.

The “Drive for Five” van arrived in the Kingdom this morning complete with a replica Sam Maguire on the roof.



Paul Hanney and John Watson say they decided to come to Kerry after Rose of Tralee host Daithí O Sé wiped the Dome stage with a Dublin jersey.

They are also encouraging people to support their local hospice.

Paul says it is all part of the banter in the lead-up to Sunday’s All-Ireland final: