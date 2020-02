A Dublin man has pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for sale or supply in Tralee.

Mark Kennedy of 20 Willow Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 appeared in Tralee Circuit Court recently, where he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for sale or supply.

The court heard the offence occurred at 124 Spa Road, Tralee on the 3rd May, 2019.

Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded the 21-year-old on continuing bail and adjourned the case until March 30th, when a date will be set for sentencing.