Dublin City Council has ordered that the O’Rahilly house is rebuilt.

Michael Joseph O’Rahilly, who was a 1916 leader, was born in Ballylongford.

An emergency motion was passed during a debate last night on the demolition of the house at 40 Herbert Park.





It was bulldozed last week as part of a development to build 105 apartments.

Local representatives have welcomed the decision saying it shows the City Council will no longer be held to ransom by private developers.