Duagh chef goes viral after bacon and cabbage recipe video shared by Jamie Oliver

A Duagh chef has gone viral after a video of his bacon and cabbage recipe was shared by Jamie Oliver.

John Relihan featured in a St Patrick’s Day video on Jamie Oliver’s Instagram page, in which he demonstrates how to cook bacon and cabbage in an authentically Irish way.

The video has been seen by over 350,000 people all over the world on Instagram alone, with reaction from as far away as Japan.

John Relihan says he decided to cook bacon and cabbage for the video because it brings back memories of his mother cooking it for him after school when he was a child.

He added cast-iron pots, and proper Kerry turf, were important to give the video an authentic feel and bring back memories for people all over the world.