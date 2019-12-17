DSPCA says some greyhounds seized in Dublin Port originated from Kerry-based trainers

It’s understood that some of the greyhounds seized in Dublin Port originated from Kerry-based trainers.

The Irish Greyhound Board has launched an investigation after twelve dogs were found in cramped conditions in Dublin at the weekend.

The Irish Greyhound Board has launched an investigation after twelve dogs were found in cramped conditions at Dublin Port – the dogs were due to travel to Spain.

The animals, which are now in the care of the DSPCA, were discovered in cages on top of each other with no food or water.

Several of the dogs were found to have minor injuries and elevated body temperatures, while all showed signs of dehydration.

In a Facebook post, the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says its staff examined several of the dogs and records showed that nine of the twelve had raced in the past month.

It says all dogs are registered with the Irish Greyhound Stud Book and originate from trainers in Wexford, Tipperary, Cork and Kerry.