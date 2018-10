Drugs and cash worth over €9,000 have been seized in south Kerry.

Shortly before 11 o’clock yesterday morning, Gardai, who were on patrol on Main Street, Caherciveen, stopped and searched a man in his late teens.



He was found to be in possession of around €5,000 worth of suspected cannabis and counterfeit cash to the value of €4,100.





The man was arrested and brought to Tralee Garda Station; he was later charged and is due to appear at Tralee District Court today.