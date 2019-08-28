Drug detections made in Waterville

Gardaí say a number of detections have been made in relation to alleged drug use in Waterville.

A garda source says there was police activity in the area last weekend.

There have been unconfirmed reports that a number of young people in the Cahersiveen and Waterville areas were admitted to University Hospital Kerry in recent days.

It’s understood they were experiencing delayed after effects from taking recreational drugs.

A consultant at UHK says a number of presentations to its emergency department are being attributed to the delayed effects of drug use.