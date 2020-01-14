Drug detections in Kerry increase over the past year

The number of drug detections in Kerry has increased over the past year.

According to figures released at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, there were just under 700 drug detections made in the county last year, an increase of 17% on 2018’s total.

The vast majority were for the possession of drugs for personal use, while there were 90 possession of drugs for sale or supply offences.

The number of drug offences have increased over the past three years; however, Kerry gardaí previously said this is partly due to increased monitoring.

Public representatives on the JPC have also been vocal on the issue at the quarterly meetings.