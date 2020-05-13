Drop in number of people in Kerry receiving COVID-19 welfare payments

There’s been a slight drop in the number of people in Kerry receiving COVID-19 related payments from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

There are still close to 23,000 people in the county getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and COVID-19 Illness Benefit.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is an emergency payment for employees and the self-employed who have lost their income and are fully unemployed due to the pandemic.

It’s paid at a rate of €350 a week into a customer’s bank account or their local post office.

In Kerry, 21,800 people got the payment this week; that’s down 400 people on last week.

The Government also introduced an enhanced Illness Benefit payment for people who have been medically certified to self-isolate or have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

It’s also paid at a rate of €350 per week.

900 people in Kerry have been medically certified for receipt of this COVID-19 Illness Benefit this week, the same number as last week.