Drop in number of people in Kerry receiving COVID-19 welfare payments

There’s been a slight drop in the number of people in Kerry receiving COVID-19 related payments from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

There are still 22,600 people in the county getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and COVID-19 Illness Benefit.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment of €350 a week is an emergency payment for employees and the self-employed who have lost their income and are fully unemployed due to the pandemic.

This week the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection issued payments valued at €204.6 million to 585,000 people.

In Kerry, 21,700 people are getting the payment this week; that’s down 100 people on last week.

The COVID-19 Illness Benefit was introduced for people who have been medically certified to self-isolate or have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and is also paid at a rate of €350 a week.

900 people in Kerry have been medically certified for receipt of this this week, the same number as the last two weeks.

The Department is advising workers returning to work this week to close their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment on the date they start back at work; they can do so at www.mywelfare.ie.