Drone searching caves along Kerry coast for missing man

A drone is being used to search caves along the Kerry coast for a missing man.

The search, which is ongoing, has been affected by weather conditions.

Valentia Coast Guard was notified at 8 o’clock this morning that a man in his fifties was missing off the coast between Dunmore Head and Coumeenole Beach, at the tip of the Dingle Peninsula.

The Shannon rescue helicopter was involved in the search, but has now been stood down, along with the Valentia Coast Guard lifeboat.

The Dingle Coast Guard unit is still searching the area, while a drone is checking caves along the coast.

Valentia Coast Guard says the worsening weather conditions are having an effect on the operation.