Dromid Take Honours In South Kerry Senior Football Championship Final Replay

Dromid Pearses are the Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior football champions.

The Championship Final replay saw them defeat St.Mary’s 1-13 to 2-8 after extra time.

A Jack Daly goal had Mary’s leading 1-2 to 1 point and they then opened up a 1-3 to 3 points lead. However, Dromid put over 5 unanswered points before a Mary’s score in added on time halved the deficit. Dromid were ahead 0-8 to 1-4 at the break.

Mary’s were soon on terms but a Chris Farley penalty after 35 minutes put Dromid back in front at 1-8 to 1-5. A scoreless quarter of an hour ensued but two Mary’s points brought them within a point. Dromid pointed to make it 1-9 to 1-7 entering the closing 4 minutes. Drama a minute later as a goal by captain Denis Daly put Mary’s ahead at 2-7 to 1-9. A 32nd minute Chris Farley point sent the tie to extra-time.

The first half of extra-time ended with the sides still all square at 1-11 to 2-8.

Mary’s did not score again while 2 points got Dromid over the line in Ballinskelligs.