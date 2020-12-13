Driving conditions very poor in Kerry this evening after heavy rain

Heavy rain has led to very poor driving conditions in several parts of Kerry this evening.

Kearney’s Road between Blennerville and Ballyard is completely flooded and is closed to traffic.

While there is surface water on the Ardfert to Causeway road, between the new Ardfert graveyard and Moan Cross.

This road is passable, but Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid it if possible.

Driving conditions are also poor in Lispole, but no roads are currently closed.

Gardaí are warning motorists to drive with caution this evening.