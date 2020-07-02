Drivers in Kerry pay €66,000 in fines for mobile phone offences

Drivers in Kerry paid over €66,000 in fines last year for using a mobile phone while driving.

An Garda Siochana can impose fixed charge notices on people for a range of offences, including speeding, parking in a disabled parking space or using a mobile phone while driving.

The Road Traffic Act 2006 prohibits a person from holding a mobile phone while driving a mechanically propelled vehicle in a public place.

Information released by An Garda Síochána though the Freedom of Information Act shows an increase in the amount of money collected in the Kerry Garda Division for drivers caught using a mobile phone while driving.

During 2019, there were 977 detections of drivers using a mobile phone while driving in the division; this is up 94 on the previous year.

In monetary terms, drivers in the Kerry Garda Division paid €66,030 in fines for this offence, over €6,000 more than in 2018.