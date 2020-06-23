Drivers in Kerry paid over €300,000 in speeding fines last year.

Nationally, more than €20 million in speeding fines have been collected by An Garda Siochana over the past two years.

The data was released following a Freedom of Information Act Request.

Speeding fines range from €80 to €120.

There were 3,400 speeding offences recorded in the Kerry Garda Division last year, an increase of 600 – or 20% – on 2018’s total.

Drivers in Kerry paid €300,000 in speeding fines in 2019, which was €56,000 more than during the previous year.

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority says last year’s increase is a concern.

However, Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says people are being treated like criminals.

He believes speed vans are being put in “sneaky locations”.