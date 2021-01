Gardaí warn that snow remains at the county bounds on the N22 Killarney-Ballyvourney road.

Conditions are slippery and gardaí and Kerry County Council are advising motorists to drive with extra caution.

A status yellow snow-ice has been issued for seven counties along the border and northwest.

Met Eireann is warning of hail, sleet and snow across counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

The alert is in place until midday tomorrow.