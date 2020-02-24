Drive to bring more business conferences to Kerry

Fáilte Ireland is launching a major drive to increase the number of business conferences coming to Kerry and other regional locations.

The national tourism body is targeting global event organisers to attract more events to Kerry, Cork, Shannon and Galway.

Over 520 international conferences worth over €200 million to the Irish economy were secured by Fáilte Ireland last year and €47 million of this will be going to locations outside Dublin.

This includes the Toastmasters International conference in The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney in May.

250 delegates are expected to attend the conference, which will be worth around €400,000 to the local economy.