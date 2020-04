March was a drier month than average in Kerry.

Met Eireann says almost 116 millimetres of rain was recorded at Valentia Observatory last month.

That’s down from 175 millimetres in March 2019 and is below the monthly average of 124 millimetres.

However, Kerry recorded twenty wet days last month; those are days when at least one millimetre of rain falls.

The average temperature last month in Valentia Observatory was 7.6 degrees down from 8.1 degrees in March 2019.