Draws for Randles Brothers Kerry Ladies Senior, Intermediate & Junior Club Championships

LADIES FOOTBALL

The draw has been made for the Randles Brothers Kerry Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championships

* denotes Home Team

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Preliminary Round

*Southern Gaels -v- Na Gaeil to be played on either the 4th or 11th August

Quarter Finals to be played on 18th August

1. *Preliminary round winners -v- Dingle/Corca Dhuibhne

2. *Austin Stacks -v- Dr. Crokes/Spa

3. *Rathmore -v- Ballymacelligott/Castleisland Desmonds

4. *Mid Kerry -v- Fossa/Glenflesk/Kilcummin

Mid Kerry are made up of (Cromane, Miltown/Listry & Laune Rangers)

Semi Finals to be played on 8th September

S/F 1. *Quarter Final 1 Winner -v- Quarter Final 4 Winner

S/F 2. *Quarter Final 2 Winner -v- Quarter Final 3 Winner

Final to be played on 22nd September

Semi Final 1 Winner -v- Semi Final 2 Winner

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Quarter Finals to be played on 14th August

1. *Corca Dhuibhne -v- Castleisland Desmonds

2. *Spa -v- Listowel Emmets

3. *Finuge/St. Senans -v- Beaufort

4. *Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Scartaglin

Semi Finals to be played on 21st August

S/F 1. *Quarter Final 1 Winner -v- Quarter Final 4 Winner

S/F 2. *Quarter Final 2 Winner -v- Quarter Final 3 Winner

Final to be played on 31st August

Semi Final 1 Winner -v- Semi Final 2 Winner

JUNIOR A CHAMPIONSHIP to be played on 14th August

Quarter Finals

1. Miltown/Listry -v- Bye

2. Dr. Crokes -v- John Mitchels

3. Kilcummin -v- Bye

4. Killarney Legion -v- Laune Rangers

Semi Finals to be played on 21st August

S/F 1. *Quarter Final 1Winner -v- Quarter Final 4 Winner

S/F 2. *Quarter Final 2 Winner -v- Quarter Final 3 Winner

Final to be played on 31st August

Semi Final 1 Winner -v- Semi Final 2 Winner

*Home Team

JUNIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP

Semi Finals to be played on 14th August

S/F 1. *Currow -v- Clounmaccon/Moyvane

S/F 2. *Fossa -v- Dingle

Final to be played on 25th August

Semi Final 1 Winner -v- Semi Final 2 Winner

*Home Team

JUNIOR C CHAMPIONSHIP

Preliminary Round to be played on either 4th or 11th August

Rathmore B -v- Beale/Ballyduff

Semi Finals to be played on 14th August

S/F 1. *Preliminary Round Winner -v- Cromane

S/F 2. *Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Ballymacelligott

Final to be played on 25th August

Semi Final 1 Winner -v- Semi Final 2 Winner