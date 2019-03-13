Draws for North Kerry Senior, Intermediate & U21 Hurling Championships

Brendan O’Neill on behalf of the sponsors Rhyno Quality Feeds, has made the draw 2019 North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship for the John Joe O’Sullivan Cup.

St. Brendan’s v Ballyheigue

Ballyduff, the current champions play Kilmoyley





Abbeydorney v Lixnaw

and Crotta meet Causeway

Games are to be played on Friday, 6 September.

The draw was also made for the North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship.

Preliminary Round

St. Brendan’s v Lady’s Walk

Quarter Finals

Ballyheigue v Causeway

Kilmoyley v Crotta

Tralee Parnell’s [making their debut in this competition] v winners of St. Brendan’s/ Lady’s Walk

Abbeydorney v Lixnaw

The North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship will commence on Friday, 10 May.

And here’s the draw for the North Kerry Under 21 Hurling Championship for the Paddy Kelly Cup.

Crotta v Abbeydorney

Lixnaw v Ballyduff

Kilmoyley v Causeway

Tralee Parnell’s v St. Brendan’s