Draws for North Kerry Senior, Intermediate & U21 Hurling Championships

Brendan O’Neill on behalf of the sponsors Rhyno Quality Feeds, has made the draw 2019 North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship for the John Joe O’Sullivan Cup.
St. Brendan’s v Ballyheigue
Ballyduff, the current champions play Kilmoyley
Abbeydorney v Lixnaw
and Crotta meet Causeway
Games are to be played on Friday, 6 September.
The draw was also made for the North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship.
Preliminary Round
St. Brendan’s v Lady’s Walk
Quarter Finals
Ballyheigue v Causeway
Kilmoyley v Crotta
Tralee Parnell’s [making their debut in this competition] v winners of St. Brendan’s/ Lady’s Walk
Abbeydorney v Lixnaw
The North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship will commence on Friday, 10 May.
And here’s the draw for the North Kerry Under 21 Hurling Championship for the Paddy Kelly Cup.
Crotta v Abbeydorney
Lixnaw v Ballyduff
Kilmoyley v Causeway
Tralee Parnell’s v St. Brendan’s