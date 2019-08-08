Draw Made For Quarter-Finals Of Acorn Life U21 County Football Championship

The draw has been made for the quarter-finals of the Acorn Life U21 County Football Championship.

The two teams who had byes to the quarters face each other, with Feale Rangers taking on Kenmare.

The two club teams will also do battle, as Austin Stacks host Laune Rangers.

The draw in full (with the first team at home) is as follows:

Feale Rangers v Kenmare

West Kerry v St. Brendans

East Kerry v St. Kierans

Austin Stacks v Laune Rangers

Those games will take place next Thursday, August 15th, with extra-time if necessary.