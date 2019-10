The draw for the first round of the East Kerry Dr O’Donoghue Cup has been made.

Fossa will entertain Listry at 3pm on Saturday the 12th of October

Glenflesk will welcome Spa at 4.30pm on the same date

Firies host Currow on Sunday October 13th at 1pm

Scartaglin entertain Gneeveguilla at 3pm on the 13th – that game will double-up as the Senior Division 2 Final.

Extra Time will be played in all games if required.