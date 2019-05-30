Draw For Group Stages Of County Minor Football Championship

The draw for the group stages of the Keane’s Supervalu County Minor Football Championship has been made.

There are fourteen teams involved with two groups of three teams and two groups of four.

Group 1 – South Kerry, East Kerry and Austin Stacks





Group 2 – Shannon Rangers, West Kerry and Kenmare District

Group 3 – Laune Rangers, St Brendan’s, Dr Crokes and Killarney Legion

Group 4 – Feale Rangers, Mid Kerry, St Kieran’s and Rathmore

Two teams from each group will progress to the quarter finals and the fixtures will be announced after the next meeting of the CCC.