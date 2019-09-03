Dramatic drop in number of new cars registered in Kerry last month

There was a dramatic drop in the number of new cars registered in Kerry last month.

It fell from 504 during July to 95 in August, according to statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

There’s been a total of 2,200 (2,201) new passenger cars registered in Kerry between January and August, a 14% drop compared to the same period last year.

New diesel car registrations have dropped 20% in Kerry so far this year to 1,151, while the number of petrol cars has fallen 14% to 811.

183 petrol electric vehicles have been registered between January and August in Kerry, up 31 on the same time last year; there are 40 new electric cars, up 19, and 16 petrol or plug-in electric hybrids, up 8 on last year.