Dramatic decrease in Kerry COVID cases over past fortnight

There’s been a dramatic decrease in COVID-19 cases in Kerry local electoral areas over the past fortnight.

Half of the electoral areas in Kerry have had fewer than five cases of COVID-19 each over the period.

This is according to data released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

During the fortnight up to Monday night (7th December), there were 11 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Listowel Local Electoral Area, giving it a 14-day incidence rate of 38 per 100,000 population.

The Tralee LEA recorded 20 cases over the past fortnight, resulting in a rate of 61 per population, while the Kenmare LEA has a rate of 24 per population, having had six confirmed cases.

The remaining three LEAs – Killarney, Castleisland and Chorca Dhuibhne – each had fewer than five cases over the past two weeks, meaning there were too few to calculate an incidence rate.

Over the two-week period up to Monday night, there were at least 37 new cases in Kerry, down from 64 the previous week.