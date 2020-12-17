Further drainage works for flood-prone Kerry graveyard

Further drainage works are being carried out at a Kerry graveyard to address ongoing flooding issues.

Flooding has been an issue at Kilbannivane graveyard in Castleisland for over thirty years and several councillors have called for solutions to be sought to address it.

The issue was most recently raised by Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald at the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

Councillor Fitzgerald called for further drainage at Kilbannivane graveyard in order to stop graves being immersed in water.

He told the meeting seeing graves underwater is very distressing for families.

In response, Kerry County Council confirmed that further works would take place this month.

A continuous surface water drain will be installed along the length of the southern pathway, which the council says will discharge into the gully at the start of this pathway.

The council also says additional gravel will be placed to reduce surface water pooling on the other pathways within the graveyard.