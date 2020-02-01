Dr Patricia Sheahan awarded 2020 Kerry Person of the Year

Dr Patricia Sheahan has been awarded the 2020 Kerry Person of the Year Award.

Dr Sheahan is the Head of Palliative Care at University Hospital Kerry and a native of Listowel.

Last year, she was presented with a National Health Service Excellence Award for exceeding expectations as an outstanding employee.

Kerry Association Chairperson Kealan Kissane made the announcement on Radio Kerry shortly after 9am this morning.

She said that this year’s recipient was rewarded as a result of her dedication to the county.