Dr Oliver Murphy retires as President of IT Tralee

Dr Oliver Murphy has retired as President of the Institute of Technology Tralee.

He began teaching at the college 26 years ago, and during his time as President has seen the college expand its campus and the number of courses offered.

Dr Oliver Murphy joined IT Tralee in 1994 as a lecturer in Mathematics and Statistics.

He subsequently held the positions of Head of Department, Business Studies, and Vice-President Academic Affairs and Registrar, until his appointment as President in 2011.

During his tenure as President, the physical infrastructure of the Institute significantly developed, with the opening of the €19m Kerry Sports Academy last year.

Funding of €29m has also been allocated for the construction of a new Science, Technology and Mathematics Building (STEM), with the planning decision for this due shortly.

Throughout his time as ITT President, the number of courses offered by the Institute grew, with online and distance learning also expanding.

There was also a major increase in the number of international students studying at the Institute.

Chair of the Governing Body of the Institute, Lionel Alexander has thanked Dr Murphy for his significant commitment and contribution to the Institute, and wished him well in retirement.