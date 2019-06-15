Dr. Maurice O’ Halloran, Kilknockan, Adare and Sandhill Road, Ballybunion

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Interview With Michael Lyster
Michael Lyster is quite simply a broadcasting legend.He is primarily known for being presenter of The Sunday Game from 1984 to 2018.He has been...
Irish Water announces planned upgrade of Mid Kerry wastewater treatment plant
Irish Water has announced the planned upgrade of a Mid Kerry wastewater treatment plant.The utility company says it intends to build a new wastewater...
Kerry ICG Athletes Preparing For Russian Trip
Russia will next month host the International Children's Games.The County will be represented in Ufa as Tralee yet again sends competitors to the event.We've...
John O’ Donovan, Banna Mountain, Ardfert & formerly of Limerick City
Reposing at his residence on Monday from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Cremation will take place on Tuesday at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare. All...
