Dr. Maurice O’ Halloran, Kilknockan, Adare and Sandhill Road, Ballybunion

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.