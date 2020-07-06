Dr. Mary Lucas Carmody, The Kerries, Tralee.

Funeral Cortege will leave The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday at 11.15am to arrive at St Johm’s Church for Private Requiem Mass being celebrated for Mary at 12 noon. It will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie

Private Cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Samaritans, 43 Moyderwell, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Dan, adored mother of John, Paddy, David, Danielle and Donal, sister of the late Maggy, Marguerite, niece of the late Ray and sister-in-law of the late Fr. Paddy. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, Alannah, Lauren, Kodi, Julian, Cora, Naomi, Lara, Adam, Harry and Emma, son-in-law Ken, daughters-in-law Jillian, Sarah, Joanna and Kirsty, sisters-in-law Judy, Elsie and Eithne, nephews, nieces and friends.

Enquiries to the The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

