Joe McGill’s guest on In Conversation this week is Dr.Eamonn Shanahan who features regularly on Talkabout.
High temperature warning kicks in for Kerry
A yellow weather warning has just come into effect for Kerry and other parts of the west and south.Temperatures are expected to hit as...
Closure of Cork Mail Centre will have no implications for Kerry
The closure of the Cork Mail Centre will have no implications for Kerry.An Post says the closure is due to a drop in postal...
Tralee vet says Irish greyhound industry has serious questions to answer
A Tralee-based vet says serious questions need to be answered by those involved in the Irish greyhound industry.An RTE Investigates programme revealed that a...
Dr.Eamonn Shanahan – June 26th, 2019
Joe McGill’s guest on In Conversation this week is Dr.Eamonn Shanahan who features regularly on Talkabout.
A Problem Shared – June 26th, 2019
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val give their thoughts on listeners’ dilemmas.
Flash Flooding in Killarney – June 26th, 2019
Killarney Fire Station Officer, Paudie Mangan spoke to Jerry about the flooding in Killarney last evening.