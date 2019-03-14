Dr Crokes To Tighten Defence For Club Final Showdown With Corofin

The Dr Crokes captain says the players know what they need to improve on since the semi-final ahead of this Sunday’s AIB Senior Club Championship Final against Corofin.

John Payne agrees that there were some shortcomings in the Killarney side’s defence during the win over Mullinalaghta.

He’s told Jason O’Connor that they’re planning to get everything right for the final in Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day.





Corofin are the defending champions, but the Manager of the Galway club, Kevin O’Brien, says that won’t be in his players’ minds come Sunday…

Dr Crokes versus Corofin will be live on Radio Kerry this Sunday from 3.30pm with thanks to Senator Windows, Tralee Road, Killarney.