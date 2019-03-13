Dr Crokes Selector Says Club Final Should Be Played In December

Dr Crokes Selector Vince Casey says the All Ireland Club Final should be played in the same calendar year as the County Championship in the interest of player welfare.

The semi-finals were played in February, nearly four months after the Killarney side won the Munster title.

It also means inter-county players on the Crokes panel have had to miss nearly all of Kerry’s National Football League campaign.





Dr Crokes face recent rivals, Corofin of Galway in this year’s final on St Patrick’s Day in Croke Park.

Vince Casey says moving the competition date foward would be in the best interests of the players.

He was speaking to Jason O’Connor.

Dr Crokes versus Corofin in the AIB Senior Club Championship Final will be live on Radio Kerry from 3.30pm next Sunday.