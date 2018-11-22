Dr Crokes Selector Expects Miltown Malbay To Bring Intensity To Munster Final

Dr Crokes Selector Niall O’Callaghan expects Miltown Malbay to bring a lot of intensity to Sunday’s AIB Munster Senior Club Football Final.

He says his players know that they will have to work harder than the Clare champions to regain the provincial title.

Niall O’Callaghan told Timmy Sheehan that there are no egos in the Crokes set-up and while everyone wants to play, they all understand that the younger players will get their chance in due course.





Miltown Malbay player Conor Cleary has told Clare FM’s Derrick Lynch that the whole parish is behind them in the knowledge that Dr Crokes will be hard to beat.

Throw-in at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds is at 1.30 on Sunday and we’ll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport