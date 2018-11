Dr Crokes this Sunday begin their Munster Senior Football championship campaign with a trip to Ardfinnan to play Tipperary Champions Moyle Rovers in the quarter final.

Speaking to Radio Kerry Sport, Crokes Selector Edmond O Sullivan gave us positive news with regards to injured players coming back to action this weekend…..

Action gets underway on Sunday at 1:30 and you can hear full live coverage of the game on Radio Kerry with Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O Donovan.