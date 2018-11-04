Dr.Crokes Through To Munster Football Semi-Final

Dr.Crokes have set-up a home AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship semi-final against St.Finbarrs next weekend.

The Kerry champions have beaten Moyle Rovers, cruising to victory by 3-15 to 0-8 in Tipperary in the last 8.

The home side had the first say but Tony Brosnan pointed to bring Crokes level by the 4 minute mark. The same player then nudged Crokes in front but that lead didn’t last long and it was 2 points each after 8 minutes. Again, Tony Brosnan put over to send Crokes ahead. A Crokes goal followed from Kieran O’Leary in the 11th minute to send the Kerry champions 4 clear as they turned over possession close to the Moyle Rovers posts http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Crokesgoal-1.mp3





Crokes continued to stay on top, stretching their advantage to 1-6 to 0-3 by the 22nd minute. Moyle Rovers had the next two points to cut the gap to 5. However, Crokes then pounced for a timely goal in the closing minute of the opening period, Kieran O’Leary the scorer again http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2Crokesgoal.mp3

That extended the Crokes lead to 2-7 to 0-5 and a fantastic point from Kieran O’Leary closed out the first half scoring.

The second period was a formality, with Crokes keeping the scoreboard ticking over and Tony Brosnan the scorer in chief. A third Crokes goal, made by Tony Brosnan and scored by Michael Potts, arrived in the 58th minute.

Micheal Burns of Dr.Crokes got a second yellow late on and was sent off to make it 14 versus 14. Moyle Rovers had a man red carded earlier in the half.