Dr Crokes & Kilcummin Win Munster Club Titles

Dr Crokes have regained the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Title after a 1-21 to 2-09 win over St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay.

The Killarney side never looked like they would be troubled, especially after finding the net in the first three minutes, as described by our commentator, Tim Moynihan.

Kilcummin enjoyed great win over Cork Champions Fermoy in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Football Final in Mallow.





The Kerry side led by a point at half-time but ran out winners by 8-points.

Jason O’Connor reports