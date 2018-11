Dr Crokes will face the Leinster champions in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

That provincial decider will be contested on December 9 by Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes and Mullinalaghta who are the first Longford club to reach the Leinster final.

They beat Carlow’s Eire Óg by 2-15 to 3 points while Kilmacud Crokes defeated Portlaoise 1-17 to 3-8.