Dr.Crokes Ease Into Munster Senior Club Football Final

Dr.Crokes are back in the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship Final following an emphatic victory over St.Finbarrs in the last four.
A superb display saw them crush the opposition by twenty one points, 5-20 to 1-11.
The early stages of this game at a wet Lewis Road saw both sides miss chances for scores. It was the 7th minute before the first point arrived, Brian Looney of Crokes putting over. Finbarrs were level within a minute but David Shaw had Crokes one in front again almost immediately, and Tony Brosnan then doubled the advantage. Brosnan made it 4 to 1 before Finbarrs lost Michael Shields to injury. Crokes were ahead 0-6 to 0-1 after quarter of an hour. Crokes had registered 8 points by the time Finbarrs got their second of the afternoon on 20 minutes.
Somewhat against the run of play Eoin McGreevey of Finbarrs goaled to halve the deficit Crokes responded with a point and Finbarrs did likewise to make it 0-9 to 1-3 after 21 minutes. The next score, in the 22nd minute, was a Crokes goal, a wonderful solo effort by Johnny Buckley
Crokes led 1-11 to 1-3 with 3 minutes remaining in the half. The final score of the period came in the closing minute, a decisive Crokes goal courtesy of Daithi Casey Crokes were ahead by 2-11 to 1-3 at half time.
Any thoughts of an unlikely Finbarrs comeback were quickly put to bed as a David Shaw goal 5 minutes into the second period put Crokes 15 clear at 3-13 to 1-4 The issue was now well and truly beyond doubt and Michael Burns and Jordan Kiely were to add further goals for Crokes before the end.