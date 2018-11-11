Dr.Crokes Ease Into Munster Senior Club Football Final

Dr.Crokes are back in the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship Final following an emphatic victory over St.Finbarrs in the last four.

A superb display saw them crush the opposition by twenty one points, 5-20 to 1-11.

The early stages of this game at a wet Lewis Road saw both sides miss chances for scores. It was the 7th minute before the first point arrived, Brian Looney of Crokes putting over. Finbarrs were level within a minute but David Shaw had Crokes one in front again almost immediately, and Tony Brosnan then doubled the advantage. Brosnan made it 4 to 1 before Finbarrs lost Michael Shields to injury. Crokes were ahead 0-6 to 0-1 after quarter of an hour. Crokes had registered 8 points by the time Finbarrs got their second of the afternoon on 20 minutes.





Somewhat against the run of play Eoin McGreevey of Finbarrs goaled to halve the deficit http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1Finbarrsgoal.mp3 Crokes responded with a point and Finbarrs did likewise to make it 0-9 to 1-3 after 21 minutes. The next score, in the 22nd minute, was a Crokes goal, a wonderful solo effort by Johnny Buckley http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JBgoal.mp3

Crokes led 1-11 to 1-3 with 3 minutes remaining in the half. The final score of the period came in the closing minute, a decisive Crokes goal courtesy of Daithi Casey http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DCgoal.mp3 Crokes were ahead by 2-11 to 1-3 at half time.