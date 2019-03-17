Dr. Crokes Defeated In The AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Final.

Dr Crokes have been beaten by Corofin in the AIB All Ireland Senior Club Football Final on a scoreline of 2-16 to 0-10.

As predicted before the game, David Shaw started at corner forward, ahead of Colm Cooper.

Johnny Buckley was fouled inside the first minute and Tony Brosnan made no mistake from the free, giving Dr Crokes an early lead. Corofin equalised just 3 minutes later, both teams keeping things tight in the opening minutes. Corofin were moving the ball at pase and caused the Crokes defenders problems in the opening stages.





Shane Murphys distribution was brilliant and Micheál Burns duely converted from 40 yards out. But the lead was to be short lived. Corofins Martin Farraghers shot was bloked by Mike Moloney, but the ball fell again to Farragher, who fisted it over to Jason Leonard and burried it soccer style passed Shane Murphy. Dr Crokes defence were caught ball watching after the block and there response was going to have to be huge after the goal.

Tony Brosnan slotted over another free to bring the deficit to 1 point, before Corofin had another goal attempt, this time saved by Shane Murphy and tipped over for a point. Daithi Casey had a nice run through the Corofin defence, and slotted over excellently from 35 yards out. Crokes 0-4, Corfin 1-2 after 15 minutes.

But Corofin were always causing the Crokes half back line problems, a late yellow card challenge from Michael Moloney left the chance for Ian Burke to slot over from close range. Tony Brosnan was the only Crokes forward keeping the scoreboard ticking over for the Kerry side, getting Crokes to within 1 point to Corofin.

On the 20 minute mark, Corofin really showed what they were made of. Another strong attack from the Galway side, left Gary Sice unmarked at the back post and a second goal for Corofin left Crokes with an uphill battle, 2-4 to 5 points.

But things went from bad to worse for the Crokes side, John Payne was tackled to the ground by Dylan Wall, and received a straight red card for a reaction to the tackle. As the game rolled closer to half time, Corofin landed three more points, again putting the Crokes defence under scrutiny. Crokes slotted over through Tony Brosnan to leave the half time score 2-7 to 0-6, a huge second half needed from Dr Crokes.

Tony Brosnan started Dr Crokes on the right foot in the second half, slotting over inside the first 2 minutes, cutting the deficit to 6 points. But 3 points from Corofin could only be replied to by one Crokes point from Daithi Casey, 2-10 to 8 points after 43 minutes in Croke Park.

But unfortunately things were just going from bad to worse for the Crokes, it was always going to be a massive challenge, trailing 7 at half time with 14 men. Corofin just kept the scoring board ticking over. Slotting over point by point, 5 in ten minutes to Crokes one free from Tony Brosnan. 2-15 to 0-9 with 5 minutes on the clock.

Kieran Fitzgerald received a second yellow card and was sent off in the closing moments and Colm Cooper slotted over the resulting free. Kieran Molloy’s late point made it 6 different scorers for the Galway side. That was to be the final score of the game, Corofin with a 12 point win, 2-16 to 0-10.

From start to finish, Corofin were well on top and played the game on their terms. It was always going to be a serious challenge for the Crokes, but the red card for their captain didn’t help Dr Crokes to get a foothold in the game. Crokes now will need to regroup and with a lot of youth in their side, you cant imagine they are going anywhere. A bad day in the office for the Crokes who came up against a very strong Corofin side who were well deserving of their win.