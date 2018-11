The Dr Crokes Captain, John Payne says his team can’t be complacent heading into this weekend’s AIB Munster Senior Club Football Final.

The County Champions will be in Limerick on Sunday to play the Clare champions Miltown Malbay at 1.30pm in the Gaelic Grounds.

Dr Crokes are favourites to regain the cup but captain, John Payne told Timmy Sheehan that there’s no room for complacency after losing last year’s decider and more recently losing to Kerins O’Rahillys after holding a 10-point lead.