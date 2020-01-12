Dr. Crokes Bingo this Sunday night at 8.30pm. Fantastic Jackpot to be won. Great night’s entertainment. Doors open at 7.30pm. all welcome.
Garda Commissioner says Kerry next to benefit from restructuring of garda divisions
The Garda Commissioner says Kerry is next in line to benefit from a restructuring of garda divisions.Commissioner Drew Harris was in the county yesterday...
Recent house buying trends driving up rents in Kerry
Recent house buying trends are driving up rents in Kerry.That’s according to auctioneer Paul Stephenson of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean, who says a number...
Kerry students successful at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition
Two Kerry schools were successful at this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.The event brought over 1,100 students together, to showcase 550 finalist...
Job Snob – January 10th, 2020
Are you a ‘job snob’? According to a cleaner whose post online went viral, people look down their noses at those who work in...
Volunteering in 2020 – January 10th, 2020
Are you thinking about becoming a volunteer as your New Year’s resolution? We meet some of Kerry’s volunteers, who explain why they love what...
The Life of An Ambassador – January 10th, 2020
Due to the Global Schools Ireland Programme, the Irish Ambassador to Malawi, Gerry Cunningham, visited Tarbert Comprehensive this morning as part of this programme....