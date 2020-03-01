Dr. Crokes Bingo this and every Sunday night at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, Killarney at 8.30pm. Jackpot €1,500 tonight. All welcome.
Yellow-level wind and snow/ice warnings for Kerry in effect
Status yellow wind and snow/ice warnings are still in effect in Kerry.Met Eireann adjusted its weather warnings earlier this evening, as Storm Jorge hit...
Kerry churchgoers advised to not continue practice of hand-shaking
Churchgoers in Kerry are being advised not to continue the practice of hand-shaking at mass.The Catholic Diocese of Kerry is suggesting that parishes would...
INTRO Matchmaking| February – February 28th, 2020
Feargal Harrington joins us for another instalment of the dating slot. This month we ask is it really a good idea to date someone...
The Leap Year Babies – February 28th, 2020
On today’s show we meet two of Kerry’s ‘leap year’ babies. They are Thomas Dillion from Listowel & Andrea O’Donoghue from Blennerville.
Kerry’s Devotion to Saint Roch- February 28th, 2020
Máire Begley heard Fr Pat Crean-Lynch speaking about the prayer to Saint Roch in relation to the ongoing coronavirus and got in touch with...