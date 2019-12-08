Dr. Crokes Bingo continues this and every Sunday night at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, Killarney at 8.30pm. Raffles, hampers plus weekly Jackpot. Book €10, Double €15. All welcome.
Tree of Light ceremony cancelled due to weather
The Tree of Light ceremony in Killarney tomorrow night has been cancelled due to the weather warning.The tree is located on the grounds of...
Car sales fall by over 13% in Kerry
New car sales in Kerry fell by over 13% in a year.According to the Society for the Irish Motor Industry, 2,305 cars were sold...
Kerry County Councillor calls for immediate action on “major health and safety issue”
Cllr Michael Cahill has urged Kerry County Council to act immediately on hedge cutting on the Ring of Kerry, as it poses a “major...
The Heat Doctor – December 6th, 2019
The Heat Doctor himself, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh, answers your questions on home heating, energy conservation and how to access grants...