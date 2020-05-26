Dr Brendan O’Donnell appointed Interim President of IT Tralee

The Institute of Technology Tralee has announced the appointment of Dr Brendan O’Donnell as Interim President.

He’s held the position of acting President since May last year, when he took over from outgoing President Dr Oliver Murphy.

A native of Listowel, Dr Brendan O’Donnell completed an engineering degree in UCD, and was employed as a research fellow with An Foras Talúntais, which was succeeded by Teagasc, where he completed a PhD in renewable energy.

Dr O’Donnell joined the engineering department of what was then Tralee RTC as a lecturer in 1991.

He was appointed Head of Department for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths in 2012, and in 2016 was promoted to Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar.

Chairperson of the Governing Body, Lionel Alexander says he looks forward to working with Dr O’Donnell and congratulated him on taking on the role.

Dr Brendan O’Donnell says he’s honoured, and is looking forward to working to ensure the Institute continues to grow and develop.

His key priority is to see the establishment of the Munster Technological University in collaboration with CIT.