Dr. Billy Prendiville of Cluin Carraig Killorglin

Requiem mass will take place for Dr. Billy Prendiville on Saturday at 12.30 burial afterwards in Ardmoniel cemetery. Funeral Mass Private.

Dr. Billy Prendiville died peacefully at home. Predeceased by his wife Eileen and son Joseph. Sadly missed by his children Elaine, Billy,Sharon,Michael and Kate, step-brothers Maurice and Jim, grand step-son Cherif extended family and friends.

