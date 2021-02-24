DPP directions awaited in case of alleged Tralee stabbing

Tralee District Court has heard directions are awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case of two men charged with an alleged stabbing.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on the afternoon of February 9th on Lover’s Lane, Ballyard, Tralee.

A 26-year-old man was taken to University Hospital Kerry following this alleged incident and required seventeen stitches to his arm and shoulder; he was later released from hospital.

33-year-old Rod Ainsley of Finnegan’s Hostel, Tralee and 32-year-old Patrick Kennedy of Kilteely House, Ballyard, Tralee are facing two charges each arising from the alleged incident.

Both are accused of assault causing harm and the production of a knife.

Tralee District Court heard DPP directions are awaited.

Judge David Waters adjourned the matter until April 28th and remanded both men on continuing bail.