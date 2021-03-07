A dozen callouts to Kerry locations by air ambulance last month

There were a dozen callouts to locations in Kerry by the air ambulance service last month.

Irish Community Rapid Response, Ireland’s first charity-funded air ambulance, operates from North Cork and can reach all of Munster and parts of both Connacht and Leinster within 40 minutes.

During February, the air ambulance was tasked to 41 callouts in Munster, 12 of which were to locations in Kerry.

Patients were transferred to a number of hospitals in the country, with one person being taken to University Hospital Kerry.