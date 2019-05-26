Doubtful votes being analysed in Tralee

There is an assessment of doubtful votes cast in the Tralee Electoral Area at present. Some of the candidates and their agents are examining the 300 ballots under scrutiny with Tralee Returning Officer Michael Scannell. Spoiled votes will be decided upon out of these 300. The first count for Tralee is due this morning, 17 candidates are vying for seven. It’s expected between 10 and 10.30am.
LIVE UPDATES: 2019 Kerry Local Elections
Live updates from the 2019 Kerry Local Elections.
Listowel Electoral Area update
12pm updateThe results of the first count for the Listowel area are due very shortly.Returning Officer Michael Scannell has adjudicated on 296 doubtful ballots,...
Killarney LEA – updating
12:30pm update.First count expected after 1pm. Sunday 11:30amCount in Killarney expected to be around lunchtime. Stay tuned here for the latest.Sunday - 11amFirst count ongoing...
