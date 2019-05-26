Doubtful votes being analysed in Tralee

There is an assessment of doubtful votes cast in the Tralee Electoral Area at present. Some of the candidates and their agents are examining the 300 ballots under scrutiny with Tralee Returning Officer Michael Scannell. Spoiled votes will be decided upon out of these 300. The first count for Tralee is due this morning, 17 candidates are vying for seven. It’s expected between 10 and 10.30am.